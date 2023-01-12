  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Excellent bungalow new to market near Carlow/Kildare border

Excellent bungalow new to market near Carlow/Kildare border

Thursday, January 12, 2023

627 Barnhill West, Castledermot near Carlow is a well presented, extended three bedroomed detached bungalow on an elevated c 0.11 HA site.
It is situated between the village of Castledermot and the M9 motorway intersection (exit 4).
This deceptively large bungalow has many attractive features including a very fine rear garden, but most particularly the family room to the rear with its solid fuel stove, high ceilings and patio doors overlooking the south facing rear garden.
There is excellent living accommodation including a floored attic/storage space (currently being used as a bedroom).
The front yard is almost completely tarmacked allowing the parking of several cars and good side access allowing for further parking allowing for caravan etc.
This property would make a fabulous family home. Guide price: €285,000. BER: More information here.
https://www.myhome.ie/residential/brochure/627-barnhill-west-castledermot-co-kildare/4669030

Filed under: , ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Carlow arts centre receives €220K funding boost

Thursday, 12/01/23 - 4:33pm

Applications open for financial help with festivals and events

Thursday, 12/01/23 - 12:33pm

Well-known poet takes up key post with Irish language group

Thursday, 12/01/23 - 12:28pm

Similar Articles

Carlow town terrace home with €165 guide price

Tuesday, 10/01/23 - 10:20am

Wonderful four-bed Carlow property up for sale

Tuesday, 10/01/23 - 10:05am

Delightful four-bed mid-terrace in Carlow town

Tuesday, 20/12/22 - 4:17pm