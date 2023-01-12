Excellent bungalow new to market near Carlow/Kildare border

627 Barnhill West, Castledermot near Carlow is a well presented, extended three bedroomed detached bungalow on an elevated c 0.11 HA site.

It is situated between the village of Castledermot and the M9 motorway intersection (exit 4).

This deceptively large bungalow has many attractive features including a very fine rear garden, but most particularly the family room to the rear with its solid fuel stove, high ceilings and patio doors overlooking the south facing rear garden.

There is excellent living accommodation including a floored attic/storage space (currently being used as a bedroom).

The front yard is almost completely tarmacked allowing the parking of several cars and good side access allowing for further parking allowing for caravan etc.

This property would make a fabulous family home. Guide price: €285,000. BER: More information here.

https://www.myhome.ie/residential/brochure/627-barnhill-west-castledermot-co-kildare/4669030