Have your say on Carlow’s Climate Action Plan

CARLOW County Council is calling on everyone in Carlow town and county to have their say in what is contained in the new Climate Action Plan.

***The Climate Action and Low Carbon Development (Amendment) Act, 2021*** enshrines the National Climate Objective to pursue and achieve, by no later than the end of 2050, the transition to a climate resilient, biodiversity rich, environmentally sustainable and climate-neutral economy. The Amendment Act frames Ireland’s legally binding climate ambition of delivering a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of 51% by 2030.

Local authorities will have 12 months to complete their individual plans, with the direction to be made within 18 months of the coming into operation of the Act. It is anticipated that the minister will issue this direction before March 2023.

“Carlow County Council Climate Action Plan will actively translate national climate policy to local level and Carlow County Council will be responsible for reducing greenhouse gas emissions from across our own assets and infrastructure, while also taking on a broader role of influencing and facilitating others to meet their own targets,” said Brian O’Donohoe, cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council.

“We want our Carlow County Council Climate Action Plan to be something that we can all take ownership of and encourage all in our community to work together to ensure that we can all play our part in supporting our county, country and planet,” said cllr O’Donohoe.

The council is now gathering information and evidence needed for the action plan and is calling on local people to make submissions.

“We are currently building the evidence base for the climate action plan, which includes the development of a climate risk assessment for the county, advancing works on the development and formation of a baseline emissions inventory for Carlow town and county, as well as the dedicated decarbonisation zone,” said Jannette O’Brien, climate action co-ordinator with Carlow County Council.

“There is a wealth of local information throughout the county, and in order to ensure that this local knowledge is captured and included, Carlow County Council is inviting observations and recommendations for consideration in the in the draft Climate Action Plan,” said Ms O’Brien.

Submissions will be accepted from 10am to 5pm, Monday 16 January to Monday 6 February.

Online submissions can be made on https://consult.carlow.ie, or in writing to Carlow Climate Action Plan 23 January Consultation, Administration officer, Carlow County Council.