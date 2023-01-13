Blow away those January blues in Carlow

CARLOW Mental Health Association will host its first free public event of 2023 and invites the community of Carlow and further afield to An Gairdín Beo on Saturday 28 January for two remarkable events.

Well-known local holistic practitioner Mary Clare Harte will host a guided meditation starting at 3pm and will combine her unique blend of sound and colour to help us reconnect with and rebalance ourselves after the hustle and bustle of the Christmas season.

The second event begins at 4.30pm and offers the opportunity to step out of your comfort zone and learn to overcome your limiting beliefs and participate in a guided fire walk. If you can fire walk, you can do anything!

“After the excitement of the festive season, it is completely natural to feel a little down at this time of the year,” says Rita Kelly, chairperson of Carlow Mental Health Association. “January, the month of cold weather, dark mornings and (possibly) failing in our New Year’s resolutions collide to create the ‘January Blues’. Typically, January Blues brings with them feelings of low mood, sadness, lack of motivation, tiredness and low energy. While these feeling are normal, we wanted to encourage our community to learn to use positive thinking and set some new positive intensions for the New Year.”

Both events are free to attend, but booking is essential. Reserve your free place on one or both events by phoning Catherine on 085 8181353 or by emailing [email protected]. Spaces are limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.