Death notices and funeral arrangements

Tony Walshe

Donard Lower, Donard, Co Wicklow, 10th January 2023, peacefully surrounded by his loving children at home. Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary (née Dwyer), parents Edward and Rosemary also his beloved brother John. He will be sadly missed by his loving family his children John, Nicola, Michelle, Niamh and Orlaigh, sons-in-law Andy and Mark, sisters, Mary, Eva, Rosanna, Eileen and Bernadette, aunt Kit, grandchildren Leah, Jack, Tommy and Corey, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives neighbours and friends.

May Tony Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence Donard Lower, Eircode (W91YY73), from 3pm on Thursday with removal from there on Saturday 14th January at 10-45am to arrive at The Church of The Holy Trinity, Donard for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Irish Cancer Society and Autism Ireland.