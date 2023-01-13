Death notices and funeral arrangements in Co Carlow

Friday, January 13, 2023

 

 Ann O’Rourke (née Ward)
Killinure, Coolkenno, Carlow / Wicklow

Sadly missed by her loving husband Liam, daughters Mairin, Caroline, Anna-Marie, Siobhan and Aisling, her sons Liam and Colum, sons-in-law Alan, Marco, Olivier, Andres and Matthew, daughters-in-law Elina and Alannah, grandchildren Saoirse, Oran, Rioghan, Niamh, Kylan, Teegan, Matthias, Nisha, Oisin, Donncha, Saorlaith, Senan, Eila, extended family, neighbours and friends.

 

May Ann Rest In Peace

 

Codladh Samh

 

Ann’s Funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 2pm in St Finian’s Church, Kilquiggan. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to I.C.U Wexford.

