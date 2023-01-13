Death notices and funeral arrangements in Co Carlow

Ann O’Rourke (née Ward)

Killinure, Coolkenno, Carlow / Wicklow

Sadly missed by her loving husband Liam, daughters Mairin, Caroline, Anna-Marie, Siobhan and Aisling, her sons Liam and Colum, sons-in-law Alan, Marco, Olivier, Andres and Matthew, daughters-in-law Elina and Alannah, grandchildren Saoirse, Oran, Rioghan, Niamh, Kylan, Teegan, Matthias, Nisha, Oisin, Donncha, Saorlaith, Senan, Eila, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Ann Rest In Peace

Codladh Samh

Ann’s Funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 2pm in St Finian’s Church, Kilquiggan. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to I.C.U Wexford.