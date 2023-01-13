Graiguecullen terraced home in great condition

Friday, January 13, 2023

84 Heather Hill Park, Graiguecullen is a superb three-bedroom terraced home in great condition situated in the Heatherhill estate.  This wonderful home has on street parking over looking a large green area and an enclosed private garden to the rear. The house benefits from gas central heating, mains water and sewage.

Accommodation comprises of an entrance hallway, a generous sized sitting room, a large kitchen/diner and a guest WC on the ground floor while on the 1st floor you will find 2 double bedrooms, a large single bedroom and a family bathroom. BER: C1. AMV: €220,000. More information here.

 

 

 

