Historical society to launch new website

The West Wicklow Historical Society will launch its new website on Tuesday 24 January in Baltinglass library.

The website has been designed and created by Rachel Kane Rachel Kane Design, having worked with a WWHS website sub-committee over the past several months. The development is seen is a great step forward for the society, as its only online presence to date has been its Facebook page.

The launch takes place at Baltinglass Library from 6.30pm to 7.30pm, with a demonstration of the site’s various elements and all are welcome. The event also presents a good opportunity to join or renew membership of the society. The annual fee is €20 for an individual; €30 for a family (those living in the same household); €10 for students.