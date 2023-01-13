Last phase of new Carlow housing development up for sale

A variety of A rated homes are on offer at a new development at Browneshill Wood, Browneshill Road, Carlow.

They are three type of properties available: four-bed semi-detached, three-bed semi-detached and three-bed terrace homes. All properties are rated A2.

The four bed property offers 145sq.m. over two floors and all modern conveniences and has an asking price of €365,000. The three-bed semi has 114sq.m of accommodation and is priced at €310,000. The mid-terraced home also has 114sq.m and had an asking price of €290,000.

More information here .