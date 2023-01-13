  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Last phase of new Carlow housing development up for sale

Last phase of new Carlow housing development up for sale

Friday, January 13, 2023

A variety of A rated homes are on offer at a new development at Browneshill Wood, Browneshill Road, Carlow.

They are three type of properties available: four-bed semi-detached, three-bed semi-detached and three-bed terrace homes. All properties are rated A2.

The four bed property offers 145sq.m. over two floors and all modern conveniences and has an asking price of €365,000. The three-bed semi has 114sq.m of accommodation and is priced at €310,000. The mid-terraced home also has 114sq.m and had an asking price of €290,000.

More information here .

Filed under: , ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Ukrainians in Carlow: ‘The resilience of the children really gets me’

Friday, 13/01/23 - 10:03pm

Graiguecullen terraced home in great condition

Friday, 13/01/23 - 9:49pm

What’s planned for your area?

Friday, 13/01/23 - 9:13pm

Similar Articles

Graiguecullen terraced home in great condition

Friday, 13/01/23 - 9:49pm

Excellent bungalow new to market near Carlow/Kildare border

Thursday, 12/01/23 - 4:30pm

Carlow town terrace home with €165 guide price

Tuesday, 10/01/23 - 10:20am