Local business hosts exciting relaunch

By Suzanne Pender

A LOCAL business concluded a very successful year by looking to the future and hosting a very exciting relaunch.

Norah Ryan and her team at Barrow Consultancy and Training (BCT) celebrated the relaunch of their business with an event in Bagenalstown, joined by minister for further education and training Simon Harris, deputies Jennifer Murnane O’Connor and John McGuinness, leas-cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council Michael Doran, other local councillors and friends of BCT.

Since taking over the business in 2021, owner and CEO Norah Ryan has concentrated on building on BCT’s strong reputation as experts in delivering professional and accredited training courses and consultancy.

“Further education and training are key to the development and growth not only of our economy but of our local communities,” said cllr Doran. “Facilitating and supporting people of all backgrounds, stages of life and abilities to gain skills and qualifications is central to this – and it is great to visit Barrow Consulting and Training and to see the exceptional work that Norah and her team are doing from their base here in Co Carlow.”

At the heart of all of BCT’s progress is the belief that the training experience of their customers must be both positive and enjoyable. “We put the needs of our learners first – ensuring that they get access to an accredited course that will meet their learning needs,” said Norah.

“But more importantly that they will have a positive and engaging experience and will be empowered to take this knowledge with them as they develop their careers.”

2022 proved quite the year for the company, which was honoured with a stream of awards. The prestigious AIBF Business All Star Award, the Powerhouse Award for Excellence in Personal Services for Business at Carlow Powerhouse Women in Business Awards and the overall award for Carlow Female Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 at Carlow Powerhouse Women in Business Awards were among the accolades won over the past 12 months.

BCT has also been a nominee at the Carlow Chamber Business Awards every year since 2016.

Despite the challenges of a global pandemic, Norah has grown the business by providing new courses, securing new contracts and working with a host of expert trainers.

“HR is my passion. I strongly believe that everyone should be treated with respect at all times and that mental health awareness and staff wellbeing must be paramount in any good organisation. I am so proud of my dedicated and hard-working team that now comprises nine talented women,” said Norah.

 

