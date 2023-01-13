Netwatch appoints new boss for Ireland and the UK

By Suzanne Pender

NETWATCH Group has announced the appointment of Colin Hayes as managing director for Ireland and UK.

In his new role, Colin will manage and lead the Ireland and UK business unit from the Netwatch base in Carlow. He will also be responsible for the expansion of the Netwatch business into Europe over the coming years.

Colin is a Netwatch original, joining the Netwatch team when the company was established in 2003. He joined from Keenan, which provides precision diet feeding technology, where he was sales manager.

In his early career with the Netwatch sales team, Colin was responsible for all revenue streams. He moved on to manage a sales and customer relationship team. In 2020, Colin became head of business for Ireland and the UK.

Netwatch is a world leader in proactive video monitoring, established in Carlow in 2003. It now protects over 250,000 sites for businesses throughout the world. Its expert intervention specialists direct operations remotely from monitoring centres 24/7, visually verifying intruders and intervening with live audio warnings to prevent criminal activity from taking place.

“Throughout Colin’s career in Netwatch, he has always lived by the company’s customer-first philosophy, while continuing to drive growth and ensure excellent service delivery for the Ireland and UK business,” said Kurt Takahashi, Netwatch Group CEO.

“He also demonstrates incredible teamwork, problem solving and leadership skills. With over 20 years of global security industry experience, Colin has been instrumental in creating and implementing strategies which generate opportunities and growth for our business.”