Threshing event rolls back the years in Borris

By Suzanne Pender

THE New Year got off to a flying start in Borris with the wonderful sight of a vintage threshing.

The New Year’s Day annual threshing took place on the Whitford family farm at Rosdillig, Borris and welcomed a get-together of neighbours and friends of the family.

The threshing of oats on the family farm is done with the use of antique vintage equipment, commonly used tractors and the Clayton Mill, with the John Deere 342 square baler at the end of the line.

A total of six tonnes of oats was collected on the day.