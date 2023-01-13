What’s planned for your area?

Friday, January 13, 2023

 

CARLOW County Council received five planning applications between 6 and 13 January.

Ardattin: Thornhill Agri Ltd wishes to construct two grain stores, modular malting units and storage shed to house at Ardattin.

Borris: Maeve Hennessy wishes to construct a .65m dwarf wall with iron railing .45m high on top, to front of dwelling house at Cois Abhann, Knocknagundarragh, Borris.

Palatine: Radwan Bazama wishes to retain alterations to previously approved plans to Burton Hall, Palatine.

Tullow: Burnside Tullow wishes to retain the as-built extension to the west of the existing factory premises at Tullow Business Park, Tullowbeg, Tullow.

Adrian Patterson wishes to construct a single-storey extension to existing garage at Pine Grange, Rathbawn, Tullow.

