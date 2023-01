By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

The body of a woman has been pulled from the River Boyne in Co Meath.

The woman, aged in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances around the discovery of the body in Trim on Friday night.

A postmortem examination is due to be conducted at a later date, which will determine the course of the investigation.