Carlow people encouraged to get Covid booster

The HSE/South East Community Healthcare is encouraging people aged 18-49 years to make an appointment for their second COVID-19 booster dose at www.hse.ie

All healthcare workers and people in at-risk groups are also being urged to get the Flu Vaccine. The Flu Vaccine is the primary method by which the HSE is trying to safeguard healthcare workers, patients, families in each case and the community in general from what can be a severe illness. Being vaccinated reduces risk and helps to avoid serious illness, hospitalisation and even death. Over the next two weeks, the HSE is also providing walk-in children’s free nasal flu vaccine clinics at various locations although none are located in Clarow.

Chief Officer of HSE/South East Community Healthcare Kate Kileen White says:

“Evidence is there to show that high rates of vaccine has helped reduce the threat of COVID-19 and mitigate against the disruption high rates of infection can cause. Similarly, ensuring a high rate of flu vaccination among healthcare workers and other at-risk groups in society will also mitigate against the damage flu infection can bring.”

“Everyone aged 18-49 is eligible for their second booster, once it is six months since their last vaccine or since they have had a COVID-19 infection. The booster will give ongoing protection from serious illness and increase people’s immunity against infection from COVID-19.”

“The HSE continues to be concerned about the steep rise in cases of COVID-19, influenza and other respiratory illness at this time. GPs and hospitals are working hard to support people but there has been a big increase in cases of flu and people needing hospital admission for flu.”

The HSE is urging everyone – and especially healthcare workers, people aged over 50 and anyone over 12 with an underlying health condition or who are immunocompromised – to check they are up to date with their COVID-19 vaccine boosters.