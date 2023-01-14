Cold snap on the way as temperatures set to plummet

Kenneth Fox

Another cold snap is on the way, with temperatures set to drop from this evening onwards.

Met Éireann is forecasting showers of hail, sleet and snow, with the chance of freezing fog for the week ahead.

Today is cold and windy with sunny spells and widespread showers.Some of the showers will be heavy with isolated hail and thunder.

Strong and gusty westerly winds, very strong in the northwest and north with gales and severe gusts in coastal areas. Highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees.

Sunday morning will be mostly cloudy in Connacht, Munster and south Leinster with showers or longer spells of rain.

Sunny spells in Ulster and north Leinster, but showers will develop here also through the day, some of hail with isolated thunderstorms possible. Highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees with mostly moderate westerly winds.

On Sunday night, showers will mostly become confined to northern counties overnight with clearer weather developing elsewhere. Some falls of sleet likely, falling as snow later in the night in the north.

Widespread frost will form with ice on untreated surfaces. Lowest temperatures of -3 to -1 degrees. Pockets of freezing fog will also form in light winds, westerly becoming northerly.

Frost or ice will linger in some parts on Monday.

There will be sunny spells with wintry showers, some of hail, feeding onto northern facing coasts in a light northwest airflow, and also into the southwest. Turning cloudier with showers possibly becoming more widespread later.

Afternoon temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees, coldest in the north.

Monday night will see widespread sharp frost with temperatures falling to -3 or -4 degrees. Clear spells with scattered wintry showers. Some freezing fog will likely form with little wind.

Tuesday will be cold with lying frost or ice. Afternoon temperatures of just 1 to 3 degrees. A mostly bright day with showers continuing to feeding into Atlantic and northern areas in a northerly airflow, freshening later. Lowest temperatures of 0 to -3