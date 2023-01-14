Innovative project gives teens a chance to experience creative practices at Visual

Ariana Pollard Borris Vocational School with her parents Elaine and Niall and her brother Oisin at the launch of the TY Students Together Exhibition

By Suzanne Pender

YOUNG people have the unique opportunity to experience first-hand all the creative practices that happen inside the busy environs of Visual as part of an innovative programme.

The Visual Collective has been running since 2021 and gives transition year students an in-depth experience of creative practices across many disciplines, while also giving a broad experience of all aspects of work taking place in an arts centre.

The Visual Collective was created by the entire Visual team as part of a committed change to bringing young people into their decision making.

It introduces contemporary visual and performing arts practice, theatre programming, curating and technical installation for theatre and exhibitions. Sessions are led by Visual staff and invited professional practitioners, including artists, directors, actors, technical staff, musicians and more.

Some invited practitioners included artists-in-residence Barry Fitzgerald, Iarlaith Ní Fheorais, Emma Martin, Deirdre O’Mahony and Tadhg Griffin.

It’s held twice a year at Visual and just before Christmas the latest group hosted an exhibition of their work entitled ***Together***, which featured their own art pieces, drawings and creations along with a variety show, where the students performed their own writings, poetry and works.

Participants in the autumn/winter 2022 iteration of the collective were Maeve Dempsey, Daren Garcia, Zara Garland, Tamsin Kavanagh, Josh Kelly, Maja Kruk, Keira McGrath, Ciara Ní Ruairc, Tess O’Neill, Ariana Pollard, Cathal Ronan and Ella Ryan.

To date, Visual has welcomed students from Tyndall College, St Leo’s College, St Mary’s CBS, Presentation College, Tullow Community School, Castlecomer Community School, Coláiste Eoin, Hacketstown, Coláiste Lorcáin, Cross and Passion College, St Mary’s Knockbeg, Kilkenny College, Loreto Kilkenny, Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach, FCJ Bunclody and Coláiste Cois Life in Lucan, Dublin.

Visual Collective is currently seeking application for its latest iteration. To apply, write to or send a video telling them about yourself in three sentences, and three sentences about why you would like to join the programme. Be as creative as you like!

Make sure to include your full name, school name, email address and phone number. Send your application to Clare Breen [email protected] before midnight on Sunday 15 January.

The programme will begin on Friday 3 February and continue each Friday for ten weeks. Weekly sessions will last from 9am to 1pm on Fridays, with 30 minutes for break. Please bring your own lunch and wear something you feel comfortable in. Fifteen places will be available on this programme for TY students.