Through the eye of the lens: A look back on 2022

Nationalist photographer Michael O’Rourke’s photos of the year – Part 2
A dryrobe for sharing during the Carlow Regatta
Lucky was snapped during Cruinniu na nOg
Junior infants Sienna Roche and Clodagh O’Connor pictured on their first day at school in St Joseph’s NS in Hacketstown
Junior infants pictured during their first day of school at Scoil Phádraig, Rathoe NS
St Leo’s College students Brianna Lupchian, Leah Byrne, Mia Brereton and Ellen Kelly celebrate after receiving their leaving certificate results
A withered leaf in Oak Park marking the beginning of autumn
Wibbly Wobbly Wendy reprimands actors Audrey Cooper and Paul Dunne from Raw Marketing during the Carlow County Council anti-cigarette litter campaign
Zena Deyassa of The Staves orchestra performing during the Carlow College of Music’s ‘Together Again’ concert in St Mary’s Church in Carlow
Celebrating Africa Day in Carlow in May
Keelin McDonald as Juno Boyle, Michael Somers as Joxer Daly and Christy Neary as Captain Jack Boyle on stage during Carlow Little Theatre Society’s production of Juno and the Paycock in Visual
Carlow College president Fr Conn Ó Maoldhomhnaigh shows then taoiseach Micheál Martin a reference to him contained in the book Electioneering and propaganda in Ireland, 1917-21 written by history lecturer Dr Elaine Callinan
Students pictured in Carlow College before their graduation
Graduates throw their mortar boards in the air following their graduation from Carlow College
Fireworks over the Millennium Bridge which marked the beginning of the festive season in Carlow
Candidates and their sponsors from the Gaelscoil step aside to allow a young boy pass by on his scooter
Active schools week at Gaelscoil Eoghan Ui Thuairisc
Chloe Buggy gets a lift from her mother Geraldine Buggy during ‘Aonach’ in the Gaelscoil
Senan Finn does his own thing during the during the Carlow Athletics Inter-Club League event in Ardattin
Ken Tucker of Douglas Jewellers engraves a trophy in his shop on Tullow Street in Carlow
Sophia as the Angel Gabriel during the Graiguecullen Parish Childcare Centre’s Nativity play
Audrey Cooper as Queen Grimelda, Paddy Behan as the Mirror and Madeline Doyle and Maria Ansbro as the Huntspersons in the Striking Productions panto Snow White and the Seven Quarehawks