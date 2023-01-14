What the papers say: Saturday’s front pages

Saturday, January 14, 2023

The Government planning to go ahead with consultant contracts without an agreement from doctors and murder investigations in Dublin are among the topics on Saturday’s front pages.

Government will give the green light to proposed consultant contracts without approval from doctors, according to The Irish Times.

Damien English is facing further questions about his properties, after resigning as Minister for State, the Irish Examiner reports.

The Irish Independent and The Herald lead with stories on murder investigations in Dublin.

The Irish Sun leads with a story on musician John Lydon’s wife being rushed to hospital.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with an interview with broadcaster Stephen Nolan.

 

The UK’s Saturday papers are led by a celebrity’s passing and the discovery of a breakthrough treatment for dementia.

The Guardian and Daily Express report researchers have found hormone replacement therapy (HRT) may help prevent Alzheimer’s disease in women at risk of developing the condition.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror and Daily Star Saturday both lead with the death of Lisa Marie Presley, with the former claiming the only child of Elvis “died of a broken heart” and was still grieving the loss of her son after he died in 2020.

The Times leads with a warning from the head of the NHS that the system is “over-reliant” on foreign staff.

The iweekend carries an interview with UK shadow health secretary Wes Streeting, who says reforming the health service could take a decade.

Elsewhere, the Duke of Sussex has told The Daily Telegraph he has enough material to write a second memoir, having edited out revelations about his father and brother from his book Spare because “they wouldn’t forgive me”.

A dog walker was mauled to death by a pack of seven dogs she was paid to walk, according to the Daily Mail.

The Independent says senior military figures have criticised plans for Boris Johnson to visit Ukraine.

The Sun reports Noel Gallagher and his wife Sara McDonald are divorcing after 22 years together.

And the FT Weekend leads with the economy growing by 0.1 per cent in November.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Body of woman in her 60s pulled from River Boyne

Saturday, 14/01/23 - 10:52am

Two separate murder investigations underway in Dublin

Saturday, 14/01/23 - 9:49am

Man, 46, arrested in connection with Natalie McNally murder released on bail

Saturday, 14/01/23 - 8:28am