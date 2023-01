A burrito bar for Carlow town has been given the green light by local planners.

An application to change the use of Unit 206 at Lismard House, Barrack Street from a barber shop/retail to a burrito bar was approved by Carlow County Council recently.

The application was granted to Naimul Hossain and the development is set to include a sit down dining area and take-away.

The proposal generated two written objections that complained of the high number of takeaways already in the town.