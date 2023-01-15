Castledermot couple tell their story to urge support for Rundermot

By Conor Forrest

RUNDERMOT is back hosting its annual run after a two-year absence. The event takes place on Sunday 22 January, starting at 11am.

People are encouraged to walk, jog or run either a 5km or 10km route. The organisers are delighted not only to be raising funds for the local mental health facility in Abbeyview, Castledermot, but also this year at the request of a local family to raise funds for Féileacáin, a charity that supports stillbirth and neonatal deaths.

For those who never heard of Féileacáin, local couple Rachel Redmond and Paddy Murphy have bravely shared their story with The Nationalist, which will also resonate with many couples.

“As we welcome in a New Year, we can’t help but look back on the last one. Myself and Paddy will never forget 2022,” said Rachel. “It was a year of great excitement and also of great pain. It was the year we fell pregnant after years of trying. We were so excited; we couldn’t wait to meet our little bundle of joy.

“But that dream was not meant to be, because that year was also the year we lost our beautiful daughter Grace at birth. Grace gave us so much in her tiny little life. As we held her in our arms, Grace filled our hearts and lives with so much love. We couldn’t believe how much love we could have for someone so tiny. It was only with the help and support of our amazing families and friends, the outstanding midwives and bereavement counsellors in the Coombe and the Féileacáin charity that myself and Paddy learned to accept what had happened and learned to heal day by day.

“Because of Féileacáin, we get to remember and honour our beautiful baby girl every day. Our lives are full of Grace now,” she added.

“We are sharing all this with you because we want you to know our story, Grace’s story. It was only when we were going through all this that people came forward to tell us about their children and their losses. We were overwhelmed by how many people had gone through something similar.

“We want you to know you are not alone if you are going through something similar. We are here for you. We want to raise awareness about Féileacáin and also help raise funds to help this charity continue doing its very special work. Féileacáin was formed by a group of bereaved parents to offer support to anyone affected by the death of a baby around the time of birth.”

This year, Paddy’s brother Keith Murphy is organising a fundraiser with Rundermot for Féileacáin and also for Castledermot Mental Health Association. You can support these two great charities that give light and hope to people in their darkest of days.

Join them on Sunday 22 January. If you’re taking part in the run, you can pay on the day at registration, or you can donate directly to Féileacáin at www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/Rundermot.

“If you can afford to, please give as little or as much as you can. Every little helps,” said Rachel.

“This year will surely be a brighter year for myself and Paddy as we welcome the newest edition to the Murphy clan, a beautiful baby boy, due in July. Our rainbow baby, we know Grace will be looking down on her little brother.”

Registration starts at 10am on the day at Castledermot GAA, with both the 5km and 10km starting at 11am. It’s €5 for the shorter run and €10 for the 10km event; family registration is available, too. You’ll get great refreshments when you return and the chance again to talk, chat and relax in a friendly atmosphere, as there is nothing better than a good walk or run to clear your head and make you feel great.

Parking will be available at Teach Diarmada Community Centre and Scoil Diarmada National School, as parking will not be available at the GAA club.