Man (50s) charged with murder of woman in Dublin

Sunday, January 15, 2023

James Cox

A man in his 50s has appeared in court charged with the murder of 41-year-old Maud Coffey in Ashtown on Friday morning.

Austin Mangan with an address in Dublin 9 was brought before a special sitting of Dublin District Court last night.

Ms Coffey’s body was found at a property at Royal Canal Park, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, two men in their 30s were arrested on suspicion of the murder of 39-year-old Brian Hogan.

Mr Hogan was killed at a house in Collins Place in Finglas on Friday evening.

The men arrested are being questioned at Garda stations in Finglas and in Blanchardstown.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information on either incident to come forward.

