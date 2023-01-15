Nepal plane crash: 68 dead, Irish person believed to have been on board

James Cox

An Irish citizen is understood to be among 72 people on board a plane which has crashed in central Nepal, leaving at least 68 passengers dead.

Hundreds of rescue workers are currently scouring the hillside crash site, where thick black smoke surrounds the wreckage. The cause of the crash is currently unclear.

An Irish citizen was believed to be on board the plane. The passenger aircraft crashed into a gorge while landing at a newly opened airport in central Nepal on Sunday.

Nepal’s aviation authority said at least 68 people have died in what is believed to be the worst crash in the region in more than 30 years.

Air accidents are not uncommon in Nepal, which is home to eight of the world’s 14 highest mountains, including Everest.

A Department of Foreign Affairs spokesperson told BreakingNews.ie: “The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of reports of the involvement of an Irish citizen in an airplane crash in Nepal, and stands ready to provide consular assistance if requested.”