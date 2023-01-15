What the papers say: Sunday’s front pages

A possible tax break for developers to build apartments, a civil servant fighting for a pay rise to earn €250,000, and a Government minister hitting out at Sinn Féin are among the stories on Sunday’s front pages.

The Business Post leads with the story on tax breaks for developers.

Our front page today. Pick up a copy in stores or subscribe at https://t.co/u5ystSGUtr for these stories plus: 🗞️ How Altada burned through €11.5m funding 🗞️ Dentons chief: pay gap measures at law firms ‘window dressing’ 🗞️ Why Nike is suing a 16-year-old Dublin entrepreneur pic.twitter.com/Aev0wxNa4P — Business Post (@businessposthq) January 15, 2023

The Department of Housing’s top civil servant is engaged in an argument with Government over a pay rise that would see him earn €250,000 per year, the Sunday Independent reports.

The Irish Mail on Sunday leads with an interview with Minister for Justice Simon Harris, who urged voters to “trust stability, not Sinn Féin’s populism”.

In this week’s paper:

– Harris; Trust stability, not Sinn Fein populism

– ‘Hidden’ priority list to skip NCT backlog

– Banshees’ star Jenny put out to pasture, on director’s orders

And lots more … pic.twitter.com/FhyWoupBMD — Irish Mail on Sunday (@IrishMailSunday) January 15, 2023

Two of the UK papers focus on the drive-by shooting which left a little girl fighting for her life in hospital.

The Sun on Sunday and Sunday Mirror report the seven-year-old is in a “critical condition” following the incident, which also injured another girl and four women.

On tomorrow’s front page: A girl of seven is fighting for life after she was gunned down in a drive-by shooting at a church funeral.https://t.co/mfj1Gik3YI pic.twitter.com/vgUSEhurrG — The Sun (@TheSun) January 14, 2023

SUNDAY MIRROR: Girl, 7, fights for life after shooting #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/4aPRNkpb66 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 14, 2023

Elsewhere, The Observer says a rift in the British Cabinet has opened up over calls for more money for NHS staff.

Half of NHS doctors are in a “mental health crisis”, according to Sunday People.

PEOPLE: Half of NHS docs in mental health crisis #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Rc29qneRyX — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 14, 2023

The Sunday Telegraph carries an interview with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who says he will slash “mind-boggling” NHS bureaucracy if elected prime minister.

The front page of today’s Sunday Telegraph: ‘Starmer: I will slash ‘nonsense’ bureaucracy in the NHS’ Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/Rr1FoxNBri — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 15, 2023

The Sunday Times reports peace talks between the Duke of Sussex and the British royal family could be held before King Charles’ coronation.

SUNDAY TIMES: Windsor peace talk plan ahead of coronation #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/TNshvouIWD — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 14, 2023

The Independent leads with a split in the Conservative Party over how to restore former prime minister Boris Johnson to the position of party leader.

A migrant centre worker has claimed to have been sexually assaulted during a riot at Britain’s largest immigration removal camp, according to the Sunday Express.

And the Daily Star Sunday says Dancing on Ice skater Joey Essex is “mates with an annoying ghost”.