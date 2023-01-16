142 Carlow graduates conferred in award ceremonies at SETU  

A LITTLE bit of history happened when this year’s crop of students graduated from the Carlow campus of South East Technological University in January.

Over 2,000 graduates were conferred last week with awards in a range of disciplines, from technology, business and engineering to the arts, humanities and science, including 142 scholars from Carlow. They are the first tranche of students to graduate from the university, which was officially launched last summer after the merging of Carlow and Waterford institutes of technology.

College president Professor Veronica Campbell told the graduates that they hold a very special place in SETU’s history, since they are the first graduates of South East Technological University. “Your names are among the first signed into the SETU graduates’ roll book. Generations of graduates will follow you in ceremonies like this, but you are the pioneers.”

Graduates received awards ranging from level 6 to level 10, showcasing the valuable opportunity that SETU offers learners to progress from certificate to doctoral level at any stage of their career.

The January ceremonies also saw the awarding of 31 doctorates to graduates across both campuses and the largest annual military graduation in the state from a higher education institution, with more than 220 officers and enlisted personnel being awarded SETU qualifications.

Prof Campbell said: “At SETU we promote lifelong learning and our students join us from diverse walks of life and through different access pathways. While some of you came to college straight from school, others joined higher education later in life. Regardless of how you entered this institution, you are all leaving with a university-level qualification that will allow you to pursue the next stage of your career with the appropriate skills, the ability to continue to learn and, as individuals, prepared and ready for the workplace.”

