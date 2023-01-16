Death notices and funeral arrangements

Patricia JONES (née Henry)

37 Monacurragh, Carlow Town, Carlow

January 16th 2023 (peacefully) at home surrounded by family. Co-founder of Jones Business Systems. Predeceased by only 24 days by her beloved husband Seán, also predeceased by her son Kevin, daughter-in-law Mandy and by her brothers Jimmy and Patsy. Dearly loved mother of Denise, Patrick, Catherine, Vivienne, Seán, Keith and Pearse. Sadly missed by her heartbroken sons, daughters, sister Mary, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her 18 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Patricia Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle on Tuesday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am in the Cathedral of the Assumption. Private cremation will follow at a later date.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team.

The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Cathedral Parish website www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam

Lena Amond, nee Hosey

Browneshill Road, Carlow and formerly of Tullow Street, Carlow, January 14th 2023.

Eleanor, Patricia and Mary are sad to announce the sudden but very peaceful passing, in her 96th year, of our lovely mother, Lena Amond (nee Hosey), in the loving care of the staff of Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow, where she was beautifully cared for in her last five months. Mam cared for her family and friends all her life and she was a pleasure to care for when her time came. She is now with Daddy, Michael Amond, who predeceased her 54 years ago. She is sadly mourned and will be greatly missed by her loving daughters, her grandchildren, Cian, Darragh, Ronan, Marcus, Grace, Maurice, Emma, Peter and Brendan, brother William Hosey, sons-in- law Tom, Turlough and Jos, her loving sisters-in-law Phil, Marie, Frances and Kathleen, her brothers-in-law Larry, Seamus, Sean, Lazerian, and their families, her nieces and nephews, her cousins, and her circle of friends who have been so good to her all her life.

Lena will be reposing at her daughters residence at Browneshill Road (R93 Y2W2) on Monday 16th from 3pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Her funeral Mass will take place in Holy Family Church, Askea, Carlow, (R93 AE39) on Tuesday 17th at 11am. Afterwards Lena will be laid to rest with her husband Michael in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, and if desired, Lenas wishes were for a donation in her memory to the Friends of the Sacred Heart.

The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the following link

Askea Parish Webcam

Mary Quirke

Dunroe, Borris, Carlow

Peacefully, after a short illness. Predeceased by her parents Sonnie and Margaret and her brother Seamus. Deeply regretted by her sister Anne, brothers Eamonn, Sean, Paddy and Tom, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Joyce’s Funeral Home, Borris, from 5pm to 9pm today Sunday and from 11am on Monday, concluding with prayers at 7pm. Funeral to arrive at St. Lazerian’s Church, Ballinkillen, for Requiem Mass at 11am on Tuesday, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Christie (née Kane)

Moanduff, Old Leighlin, Carlow, R93 WK16

January 14th 2023 (Peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her sister Margaret. Deeply missed by her loving children Jean, Jacqueline, Robert and Edward, her grandchildren Harry, Mary, Johnathon, Rosie, Annoushka and Paris, her 6 great grandchildren, sisters Elizabeth and Catherine, brothers James and Edward, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home in Moanduff Old Leighlin (Eircode R93 WK16) on Monday 16th January 2023 from 2.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal from her home on Tuesday morning 17th January 2023 arriving at St. Lazerian’s Church Leighlinbridge for Funeral Mass at 11.00am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please with donations if desired to Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team.

The Funeral Mass for Mary may be viewed on www.leighlinparish.ie

Sr. Bernardine (Teresa) Finn

Brigidine Sisters, Delaney Court, Tullow, Co. Carlow and formerly from Black Hall, Glynn, Co. Wexford, January 13th, 2023, peacefully at Signa-Care Nursing Home, Killerig, Co. Carlow. Pre-deceased by her parents William and Annie, her sister Peg, brothers James, Eddie and Thomas and her nephew Liam. Sadly missed by her brother Patrick, her sisters-in-law Maura and Mary, her nieces and nephews, their families, relatives, friends and her Brigidine Community.

Requiescat in Pace

Reposing in Brigidine Convent, Tullow on Sunday from 2pm until 6.30pm followed by removal to Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, at 6.45pm for Reception prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Monday. Burial will take place thereafter in Convent cemetery.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed on Tullow Parish webcam.

Willie Hurley

7 Fr Byrne Park, Graiguecullen and formerly 19 Rossmore View, Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away unexpectedly, on January 12th, 2023.

Pre-deceased by his mother Bridie and brother Thomas.

Beloved father of Neil, Bethany, Milly and Abby.

He will be sadly missed by his loving son, daughters, brothers Patrick, James and John, sisters Jackie and Bridget, father Willie, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Willie’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack Street, on Sunday, 15th January, from 3pm, concluding with Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday at 12 noon to St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm. Funeral afterwards to St Mary’s Cemetery for burial.

Willie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link.

https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/