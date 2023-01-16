Gorgeous new jerseys for Coolkenno GAA kids

By Suzanne Pender

CHILDREN at Coolkenno Juvenile Club are not only playing the part but now also looking the part thanks to their gorgeous new jerseys!

The club was delighted with the generous sponsorship of four local businesses – Brian Rossiter of Brian Rossiter Electrical, Johnny Byrne of The Crablane, Eadaoin and Andrew Nevin of NPFS Advisors and James Kehoe of Rathwood – who funded the jerseys for each of the club’s juvenile teams.

From nursery level right up to the club’s teenage teams, more than 100 players were presented with a jersey, which they’ll all wear with pride over the coming season.

“Everyone is delighted with them,” said Annette O’Shea from the club.

“We want to thank the sponsors. It is a serious contribution to our club and all the children were delighted to have them in time for Christmas,” she added.