  • Home >
  • News >
  • Gorgeous new jerseys for Coolkenno GAA kids

Gorgeous new jerseys for Coolkenno GAA kids

Monday, January 16, 2023

Some of the junior members of the Coolkenno Juvenile club wearing their new training jerseys sponsored by Brian Rossiter of Brian Rossiter Electrical, Noreen Hughes of Johnny Byrne The Crablane, Eadaoin and Andrew Nevin NPFS Advisors missing from photo James Kehoe from Rathwood                                         Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Some of the junior members of the Coolkenno Juvenile club wearing their new training jerseys in Ballyconnell Community Hall

 

By Suzanne Pender

CHILDREN at Coolkenno Juvenile Club are not only playing the part but now also looking the part thanks to their gorgeous new jerseys!

The club was delighted with the generous sponsorship of four local businesses – Brian Rossiter of Brian Rossiter Electrical, Johnny Byrne of The Crablane, Eadaoin and Andrew Nevin of NPFS Advisors and James Kehoe of Rathwood – who funded the jerseys for each of the club’s juvenile teams.

From nursery level right up to the club’s teenage teams, more than 100 players were presented with a jersey, which they’ll all wear with pride over the coming season.

“Everyone is delighted with them,” said Annette O’Shea from the club.

“We want to thank the sponsors. It is a serious contribution to our club and all the children were delighted to have them in time for Christmas,” she added.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More News

Musical duo release debut single

Monday, 16/01/23 - 1:02pm

Live: Donohoe under pressure to clarify donations, man charged with Finglas stabbing

Monday, 16/01/23 - 12:42pm

506 people on trolleys in Irish hospitals

Monday, 16/01/23 - 12:18pm