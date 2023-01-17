Carlow students win award at Young Scientist Expo

Carlow students tasted success at the recent BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition in the RDS Dublin.

A team from Tullow Community School, Abi Hutton, Lauren Byrne and Ordhan Maxwell, received a display award for their project ‘The Floral Origins of Local Irish Honey – Do We Have a Taste Bias’.

Shane O’Connor and Liam Carew, aged 19 and in sixth year in the Abbey School, Tipperary won the overall competition with their project ‘Assessing the impact of second-level education on key aspects of adolescents’ life and development’.