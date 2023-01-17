Carlow students win award at Young Scientist Expo

Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Abi Hutton, Lauren Byrne, Ordhan Maxwell from Tullow Community School Carlow and their project ‘The Floral Origins of Local Irish Honey- Do we have a taste bias?’ at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2023 in the RDS Dublin.

Carlow students tasted success at the recent BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition in the RDS Dublin.

A team from Tullow Community School, Abi Hutton, Lauren Byrne and Ordhan Maxwell, received a display award for their project ‘The Floral Origins of Local Irish Honey – Do We Have a Taste Bias’.

Shane O’Connor and Liam Carew, aged 19 and in sixth year in the Abbey School, Tipperary won the overall competition with their project Assessing the impact of second-level education on key aspects of adolescents’ life and development’. 

 

