Carlow town three-bed up for sale at €265K

This well presented three-bedroom Carlow town house in the much sought after Crossneen Manor estate. Laid out as a most spacious family home with an additional sun room which doubles as an ideal play room, the property enjoys excellent privacy to the front and rear as it faces an extensive green area and is not overlooked from the back. Additionally the garden is west facing and enjoys the sun late into the evening. Viewing is highly recommended. The interior is creatively completed and decorated with quality fixtures and fittings throughout. Accommodation is approx. 1340 sq. ft, kitchen and dining area, sun-room, Utility room and Guest WC, upstairs there are 3 bedroom an en-suite and main bathroom. Contact Kehoe Auctioneers 0599131678/[email protected]. More information here. BER: C2. Guide price: €265,000. More information here.