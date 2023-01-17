Death notices and funeral announcements in Co Carlow

Michael (Mick) McCauley

“Kilcar”, Athy Road, Carlow, formerly of Athy and Kilkenny, January 16th 2023 peacefully at home in the company of his wife and children. Beloved husband of Phyllis and much loved father of Cathriona and Noel. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, son, sisters Kathleen and Frances, son-in-law Sébastien, daughter-in-law Marta, grandchildren Yseult and Oscar, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his siblings Eamonn, Jack, Madge, Bridget, Pauline, Theresa, Brendan, Noel and Ray.

May Michael Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10am in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow. Private Cremation will follow at a later date.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team.

House private, please.

The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Cathedral Parish website www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam

Angela Byrne née Casey

Mountain View, Hacketstown, Co. Carlow – 14th January 2023; Sadly missed by her loving husband Frank, sister Marian, brothers Denis and Martin, sisters-in-law Nan, Mary and Peggy, brother-in-law Michael, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Angela Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly (Eircode R93 C560) Wednesday morning from 10.30am. with removal at 11.30am. to St. Brigid’s Church, Hacketstown for 12 noon Requiem Mass after which she will be laid to rest in Hacketstown Cemetery. Angela’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.hacketstownparish.ie.

Patrick Byrne

Coolmanagh, Hacketstown, Co. Carlow, passed away peacefully in the loving care of Sonas Nursing Home, Tullow, 16th January 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Elizabeth, and his brother-in-law Pat McGrath. Sadly missed by his sisters Sheila, Ann, Margaret and Elizabeth, brothers-in-law Willie O’Rourke, Michael O’Toole and Michael Byrne, his nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins and many neighbours and friends.

“Safe In The Arms Of Jesus”

Reposing at Doyle’s Funeral Home, Killaveney, Tinahely, (Y14 DA52) on Tuesday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid’s Church, Hacketstown, on Wednesday for Funeral Mass at 2pm, with burial afterwards in Hacketstown Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link www.hacketstownparish.ie.

Sheelagh Alice Gittins (née Brown)

originally of Rathwade, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow. Sheelagh passed away (Peacefully) on Saturday 14th January 2023, in the wonderful care of the Staff of Beechwood Nursing Home Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow. Beloved wife of the late Jack, loving mother to Jeremy, Selina and Stewart and fond grandmother to Joey and Abe, loving sister of Susan, Dennis and Rory, predeceased by her parents Alice and Stuart, brother Robin and sister Jane.

Sheelagh’s gentle presence and beautiful smile will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing Her.

Sheelagh’s Funeral Service will take place in St. Mary’s Church Bagenalstown on Friday 20th January at 2.pm. Burial afterwards in Our Lady of the Assumption Cemetery Ballymoon Bagenalstown.