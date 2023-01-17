Dental records identify human remains found in derelict house in Mallow

Olivia Kelleher

Dental records have confirmed that human remains found in a boarded up house in Mallow, Co Cork last week which were undiscovered for around 20 years, are those of Kerry native Tim O’Sullivan.

Butter found in the house on Beecher Street had an expiration date of 2001 with indications being that the remains of Mr O’Sullivan were in the single storey terraced property for around two decades. The house was derelict and boarded up, and the local authority had secured compulsory order proceedings.

Gardaí started an investigation last Friday when the remains were founded in the house. It is understood that Mr O’Sullivan stopped being seen locally over 20 years ago when he was in his early 60s.

It was assumed that he had returned to the UK, where he was a resident for many years. Other locals thought he might have entered a psychiatric unit in Cork as he had previously received medical care for mental health issues.

Cork County Council workers found the remains last Friday when they entered the property after receiving complaints that there was a vermin infestation in the property.

Mr O’Sullivan’s remains were found in a bed in the property he owned. He was covered with a duvet.

The local authority workers had removed the boards on the windows and front door to gain access to the house. They had planned to close up the drains and to prepare the property for a vermin control company.

It is understood Mr O’Sullivan has family buried in Cahersiveen in Co Kerry. He worked as a printer in the UK but was not employed upon his return to Ireland.

A postmortem was carried out on the remains by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster. There was no suggestion of foul play.

A file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court and an inquest will be heard in due course. Statements have been taking from locals who knew Mr O’Sullivan and with professionals who had any interaction with him in relation to his medical care.