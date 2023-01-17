LEO supported Carlow companies create 56 new jobs

Carlow companies supported by the Local Enterprise Office created 56 additional jobs last year.

The Carlow LEO is now supporting 219 small businesses and 1,101 jobs according to latest figures.

243 new jobs created in 2022, a net employment gain of 56. It represents a 5% job increase on the 2021 figures.

The net jobs created by Carlow LEO supported clients in 2022 was 56, which takes into account companies that amalgamated, ceased trading and those that transferred on to Enterprise Ireland.

Carlow LEO and other LEOs in Ireland provide substantial funded supports to thousands of other small businesses across the country with programmes such as the Trading Online Voucher, Lean for Micro and Green for Micro along with training and mentoring. Figures release today by Carlow LEO show that €692,236.38 was awarded to 64 local businesses in Carlow in 2022, helping to develop local enterprise and support job creation. According to the Carlow LEO, €341,738 in Business Expansion grants was awarded to 12 businesses in operation for more than 18 months, €142,022 in Priming Grants were awarded to seven businesses starting up or trading less than 18 months, €50,700 in feasibility grants were awarded to 5 businesses who wished to explore new products or processes, one business was awarded a Grad Start grant of €30,000 to assist with the employment of recent graduates, one other business was awarded €48,000 under the Agile Innovation Programme and €63,915 was awarded in Trading Online Vouchers to 30 Carlow businesses who wanted to develop or upgrade their online sales facilities.

Kieran Comerford, head of Economic Development & Enterprise with Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office, said: “The results announced today are a testament to Ireland’s small business community. When faced with adversity, they have adapted, pivoted, upskilled and did whatever it took to sustain themselves. The figures show that companies have seen the opportunities in the challenging trading conditions they have faced. The Local Enterprise Offices across the country have gone above and beyond in their support of small businesses but there is renewed optimism.

“We are seeing new opportunities for Irish businesses here and as always with tough economic periods we see new ideas and companies emerge and flourish. This year will be no different and as we continue to work closely with Enterprise Ireland and the local authorities to ensure our small businesses get the best possible supports there are certainly green shoots emerging across the country.”

Speaking today Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, Cllr. Brian O’Donoghue said “This significant level of investment will greatly support the growth and sustainability of businesses in Carlow. Any start up Carlow business or existing business with ambitions to grow in 2023 should engage with our Local Enterprise Office and avail of the supports which are available.” The Cathaoirleach thanked Enterprise Ireland and the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment for their continued support of our business support programme and in particular Anne Maire Russell Walsh, Brian Fives and Martin Corkery in Enterprise Ireland South East office and Richard Murphy and the team in Enterprise Ireland in Shannon for their practical and hands on support.

Séamus Doran, Assistant Head of Economic Development & Enterprise with the Local Enterprise Office said the LEO in Carlow was keen to support local businesses.

“In 2021 we awarded over €550,000 in financial grant aid to local Carlow businesses. We set an ambition to exceed this in 2022 and were successful in working with 64 Carlow businesses during the year to support them in receiving almost €700,000 in grant aid, an increase of 27% in grant aid awarded in just one year. The Local Enterprise Office is very keen to support the growth of local businesses. We will work with any business in Carlow to assess their development and the support which could be available to them. We are especially interested in hearing from manufacturing businesses and businesses who have a service which could be exported.”

Since their establishment in 2014, LEOs have been for the first stop shop for entrepreneurs and small businesses and providing a range of supports including financial, mentoring, training and sector specific expertise to help guide businesses at any stage of their development.

They also run key initiatives to foster entrepreneurship across the country including Local Enterprise Week, National Women’s Enterprise Day, the Student Enterprise Programme and the National Enterprise Awards. For more information on the Local Enterprise Offices go to www.LocalEnterprise.ie