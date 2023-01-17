Local students gather for a morning of German culture

Students from three schools gathered in Visual for the German fest

Over the past two years, German teachers from three schools in the southeast have been working on a project to introduce students to German culture through food and music to develop their creative skills.

Teenagers from Coláiste Eoin in Hacketstown have taken dance lessons, researched Swiss music and enjoyed many German-related activities. The latest of these was when they met their peers from Presentation College and Coláiste Bríd, Enniscorthy at the George Bernard Shaw Theatre in Carlow on Tuesday 10 January.

Pres students from transition year and fifth year have focused mainly on learning German through music and the emphasis last year was on Austrian music. Students from Enniscorthy adopted a similar approach on German music. But due to Covid-19, it was not possible for the three schools to meet in 2022.

Last Tuesday, students and teachers from all three schools assembled at Visual in Carlow, where they met one another for the first time.

A group of six TYs from the Pres was on hand to ensure the morning went well. Aoife Moody and Clodagh Hendy had baked gingerbread men and decorated them with the German colours. Along with Adam Fitzpatrick and Amy Nolan, they set out the food and refreshments under the watchful eye of Ms Byrne.

Cathal Moriarty and Ben Yeates looked after photography and ensured the students mixed with one another. All six offered their guests gingerbread men, pretzels, sandwiches, juice and German sweets and chocolates.

Following this hospitable welcome, the students went outside to engage in several activities so they could get to know one another better. Next up was a visit to the theatre, where they enjoyed some German music provided by Deine Band, a Kahoot quiz and other activities, all through German.

However, the morning proved to be too short to showcase all the singing and dancing, but the students thoroughly enjoyed the ice-breaking activities organised by the three German interns, who are currently on work experience in Coláiste Bríd.

Maria Whitty, the German teacher from Coláiste Bríd has been working in close collaboration with her Pres counterpart Una Byrne over the last number of years. The title of the initiative is ‘Creative Clusters’.

The programme is an initiative of the Department of Education, led by and in partnership with Education Support Centres Ireland. The project is funded through the Schools Excellence Fund – Creative Clusters Initiative.