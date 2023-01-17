Two churches burgled in Co Carlow

Tullow garda station

St Johns Church in Clonmore and Kildavin Church burgled

By Elizabeth Lee

Gardaí are appealing for information following a break-in of two churches in Co Carlow over the past number of weeks.

St Johns Church, Clonmore was broken into when two panels of glass were removed from a window to gain entry, sometime between Christmas Eve and Saturday 14 January. A sum of cash had been taken from the safe. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact Hacketstown Garda Station.

Meanwhile, gardaí in Tullow are investigating a burglary at Kildavin Church. A window at the rear of the church was broken between 3pm on Monday 9 January and 11am on Tuesday 10 January. A tabernacle containing ciborium and altar wine were stolen. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed anything suspicious to contact Tullow Garda Station.