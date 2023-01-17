What the papers say: Tuesday’s front pages

Tuesday’s front pages cover a range of topics from the continued pressure on Paschal Donohoe to answer questions about election donations, to pharmacies in Cork dealing with an opioid crisis.

The Irish Times reports that Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe insists he did not breach any electoral spending limits during the 2016 election.

The Irish Examiner report that the exodus of landlords from the rental sector through selling up is putting households at immediate risk of homelessness.

The Echo lead with a piece about 41 pharmacies in Cork providing opioid substitutions to battle heroin use in the city.

In the UK, Tuesday’s front pages cover Pc David Carrick, the elite armed officer revealed as one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders.

The Sun reports on the nine missed chances to stop the “monster of The Met”.

The Daily Mirror also reports on the missed chances and refers to “fury” over failures by the Metropolitan Police.

The Daily Telegraph leads on the words of Met Commissioner Mark Rowley, admitting that the force “failed”.

The Daily Express asks how bosses did not stop Carrick.

The Daily Mail asks the question: “Just how many more monsters in uniform?”

The i and The Independent also focus on the Carrick case and the crisis in the country’s largest police force.

The Times leads on the disruption facing pupils when teachers take part in strike action.

The Daily Star reports on the arrest of Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro.

And the Financial Times leads on US pharma groups pulling out of NHS deal in warning shot over drug pricing.

