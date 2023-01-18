Cold weather to ease as weekend approaches, says Met Éireann

Vivienne Clarke

Senior forecaster with Met Éireann, Gerry Murphy has said that the current cold snap will ease towards the end of the week with milder temperatures expected for the weekend.

Temperatures on Wednesday night will drop to minus four degrees Celsius in parts of the country with rain and sleet and patches of fog. Temperatures will remain low on Wednesday and Thursday with dense fog forecast for Thursday.

On Friday, rain and milder temperatures will arrive and remain for the weekend.

Mr Murphy told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that this weather pattern is normal for this time of year.

➡️ Wednesday Morning’s Weather ⬅️ Chilly with temperatures of -3 to +1°C 🥶 Some lying snow in places, causing hazardous driving conditions ❄️⚠️ There will be a mix of sunny spells & scattered wintry showers, frequent in the N & W 🌨️🌦️ More here 👇https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/vFIKEZC1yp — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 17, 2023

On Tuesday, Met Éireann issued a snow and ice warning for counties Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Kerry, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Mayo, Roscommon, due to expire on Wednesday morning.

The meteorological service forecasted scattered snow showers and icy conditions in some areas.