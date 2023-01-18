‘Fully funded’ scheme to pay for repairs to defective Celtic Tiger-era apartments

  • Home >
Wednesday, January 18, 2023

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

The Government has announced a multi-million euro scheme to repair Celtic Tiger-era apartments, after it was revealed that thousands across the State were not built to standard.

The Cabinet has agreed to draft legislation to support the remediation of apartments and duplexes with fire safety, structural safety and water ingress defects.

A working group report published in July found that up to 100,000 apartments and duplexes built between 1991 and 2013 were defective, with fire safety being the most prevalent issue.

The scheme is estimated to be worth between €1.5 billion and €2.5 billion.

 

A “whole building” approach will be taken, the Government said, ensuring common areas and shared spaces are also remediated where required to the relevant standard.

Speaking outside Government Buildings on Wednesday, Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien said that the scheme would be “fully funded” and that “lessons have been learned” from the past.

“So, from the Government decision today, any work that is underway, or indeed is contracted, will be covered within the scope of this fully-funded scheme.

“We’ll use the mechanism of the owner management company to make the payments to the scheme. So there will be no one excluded from it, and there will be limitations within it but, obviously, if we’re to remediate an apartment block the full cost of that needs to be covered.

“Lessons have been learned and need to continue to be learned,” he added, saying that the regulations in place at the time were not “sufficient”.

“We would expect some payments to be made this year, depending on when applications are made, I would say more next year as the scheme is fully stood up.”

He said that the firms responsible for the defects in the apartment “do have a moral responsibility to contribute, no question of that”.

“We’ll look at all mechanisms to seek recourse or recompense for the State in relation to the cost that the State is going to bear in relation to this scheme.”

