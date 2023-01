Kenneth Fox

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary in Dublin.

A number of men entered a property in Lusk at about 6.30pm yesterday evening, and demanded cash.

Three men – aged in their 50s and 60s – were injured, although it is understood nothing was taken.

Anyone who was in the Ballealy Lane area of Lusk between 5pm and 8pm last night is asked to contact Gardaí – particularly any road users with camera footage.