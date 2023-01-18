Man dies in Omagh house fire

Wednesday, January 18, 2023

By David Young, PA

A man in his 50s has died in a house fire in Omagh.

The blaze occurred in a two-storey terraced house on Edinburgh Street early on Wednesday.

Three fire appliances attended the scene after receiving a report of a fire shortly before 6am.

Mark Deeney, assistant chief fire and rescue officer with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters rescued a man from the house and extinguished the fire. They administered first aid to the casualty, but tragically he died at the scene.

“The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are with his loved ones at this time.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Brian Reid said: “The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and will be subject to investigation in liaison with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

‘Fully funded’ scheme to pay for repairs to defective Celtic Tiger-era apartments

Wednesday, 18/01/23 - 1:00pm

Live: Government plans €2.5bn redress scheme; Hugo Boss store damaged in robbery

Wednesday, 18/01/23 - 12:25pm

Co Derry actor to play John Hume in musical drama about Nobel laureate’s life

Wednesday, 18/01/23 - 12:23pm