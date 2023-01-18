Myshall man killed in accident on Monday

Patrick O’Toole, Shangarry, Myshall, Co. Carlow. January, 16 2023 following an accident. Patrick, beloved son of Maureen and the late Michael & much loved father of Olivia.

Deeply regretted by his daughter, mother, sisters Marion, Cathryn & Annamarie, brothers Michael & James, Hazel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Reposing at Kearney’s Funeral Home, Fenagh on Friday from 1pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 11am in The Church of The Holy Cross, Myshall, followed by burial in Lismaconly Cemetery, Myshall.

Patrick’s Mass can be viewed on the following link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WoO_Fc63svs