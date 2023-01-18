New appeal on fourth anniversary of man’s murder in Co Down

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Detectives have made a fresh appeal for information on the fourth anniversary of the murder of a father in Co Down.

The charity Crimestoppers has offered a £20,000 reward for information about the killers of Wayne Boylan.

Mr Boylan (37), a father-of-one, was shot dead in the Lower Dromore Road area of Warrenpoint on January 18th, 2019.

He had been enjoying a night with friends at a house when two masked killers burst into the property with a shotgun and shot him.

A 21-year-old woman, who was also in the house, was struck in the face and neck by pellets from the blast.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “Today, the fourth anniversary of Wayne’s murder, we are reiterating our appeal to anyone who has information and to anyone who has not already come forward to please speak to my officers quoting reference number 1115 18/1/19.

“Your information, no matter how insignificant you think it might be, could prove vital in assisting with our ongoing investigation.

“Wayne’s family live with the unbearable pain of his murder daily, they deserve justice and to see his killers brought before the courts.

“If you do not want to speak with a police officer, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111. They guarantee 100% anonymity to everyone who contacts them and have always kept that promise.”

Mick Duthie, director of operations at the charity Crimestoppers, added: “We know it can be difficult for some people to talk about crime, especially if it involves someone who is close to you or known to you.

“With our charity’s cast-iron promise of anonymity, we hope that if you know something, you’ll be encouraged to allow us to take your information and pass it on for you.”