  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Thieves ram Hugo Boss store in Dublin with car before robbery

Thieves ram Hugo Boss store in Dublin with car before robbery

Wednesday, January 18, 2023

James Cox

An unknown amount of high-end clothes have been stolen from the Hugo Boss Store on Grafton Street, Dublin.

Gardaí were called to the robbery at around 4.30am this morning.

It is believed a car had been used to ram through the front of the store and then thieves proceeded to steal high-end clothes from the shop.

It is understood a lot of damage has been done to the front of the store, and it’s unclear yet how much was taken.

Gardaí remain at the scene and investigations are ongoing.

A spokesperson says they are investigating “a burglary and criminal damage incident” at a retail store on Grafton Street and no arrests have been made.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

House price growth slows for eighth successive month

Wednesday, 18/01/23 - 11:49am

‘It’s four extra words’: TD criticises delay in sending Army Ranger Wing to Kyiv embassy

Wednesday, 18/01/23 - 11:41am

Abortion safe access zones must not ‘identify individual providers’

Wednesday, 18/01/23 - 11:05am