Thieves ram Hugo Boss store in Dublin with car before robbery

James Cox

An unknown amount of high-end clothes have been stolen from the Hugo Boss Store on Grafton Street, Dublin.

Gardaí were called to the robbery at around 4.30am this morning.

It is believed a car had been used to ram through the front of the store and then thieves proceeded to steal high-end clothes from the shop.

It is understood a lot of damage has been done to the front of the store, and it’s unclear yet how much was taken.

Gardaí remain at the scene and investigations are ongoing.

A spokesperson says they are investigating “a burglary and criminal damage incident” at a retail store on Grafton Street and no arrests have been made.