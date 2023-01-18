Tyndall College pays tribute to Manus

By Elizabeth Lee

MORE than 1,000 people, including students, teachers and staff, all received a little bag of Haribo jellies in Tyndall College, Carlow before they left school on Friday. The bags of sweets were in memory of Manus Ward, a second-year student who passed away after an illness just a week before that, on Friday 6 January.

School principal Gerry McGill called an assembly of 950 students and over 100 staff members to pay tribute to the much-loved teenager on Friday.

“We had a gathering today in the school to remember Manus. I paid tribute to him and to give our condolences to his remarkable family – his parents Bernard and Anne and his brothers Oisín and Conal. Manus battled his illness very bravely and without complaint. He’d been talking about coming back to school; it was on his mind to come back here,” Mr McGill told The Nationalist.

“Everyone has their own memories of Manus and the two things that stand out for me were his smile and his ability to make everyone else smile, and his love of Haribo jellies!” said Mr McGill. “At our gathering we paid tribute to Manus and then we all stood up and had a minute’s applause. All the students and staff received a packet of jellies on their way home today so that if they see Haribos in a shop, they’ll be reminded of Manus and smile. He was always smiling and wouldn’t want anyone to be sad.

“He was such a lovely, gentle soul. We’ve had a difficult week here in school; there’s a huge sense of loss around. He got a great send-off at his funeral; you could see how far and wide he was loved. It was an absolute privilege to have Manus in our school – he was a tremendous young man,” said Mr McGill.