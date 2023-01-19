Death notices and funeral arrangements in Co Carlow

Paul Delaney-Murphy

(Former manager of The Coliseum Cinema, Carlow) of 22 Heatherfield Court, Dublin Road and formerly Burrindale and New Oak Estate, Carlow, passed away peacefully on January 18th, 2023, at Hillview Nursing Home, Tullow Rd, Carlow.

Beloved husband of Breda, much loved father of Noreen and Samantha and adored grandfather of Paul and Tara.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Novie and Dermot, brothers Michael, Patrick and Gerard, sisters Barbera, Clare, Patricia, Martina, Breda and Anne, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May Paul’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home (R93 DV27) from 2p.m on Thursday with Prayers at 7p.m that evening. Removal from there on Friday at 9.30a.m to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow arriving for Funeral Mass at 10a.m. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Paul’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Cathedral Parish website

https://carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Eist, Carlow.

Joseph ( Joe Durrick ) Brennan

Little Barrack Street, Carlow Town, Carlow / Kilkenny

Aged 84 years, on 17th January 2023, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his daughter Liz son Murt and there mother Olive. Sadly missed by his sons Tom, Joseph, Patrick and John, daughters Maeve and Marcella, sons in law, daughters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and wide circle of friends.

May Joe Rest In Peace

Reposing in Lacey`s Funeral home, John St Carlow. (R93 H684) on Thursday 19th January 2023 from 3pm until 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal at 11.45 on Friday to arrive for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St Clares church Grauguecullen.

Funeral Immediately afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematoriun (D6W HY98) arriving for service at 2.15

Joe`s Funeral mass can be viewed by using the following link https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

and Prayers in the Garden Chapel of Mount Jerome Crematoriun can be viewed by using the following link at 2.15 https://www.mountjerome.ie/garden-chapel-service/

Kathleen (Kitty) Lyons (née Mara)

57 St. Brigid’s Crescent, Bagenalstown, Carlow

Passed away peacefully on January 18th, 2023, at The Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow. Predeceased by her husband Patrick. Kathleen will be sadly missed by her son Tony, daughter Ann, son-in-law Tom, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

May Kathleen Rest In Peace

Reposing at Cushen’s Funeral Home, Kilcarrig Street, Bagenalstown (Eircode; R21 V127) on Thursday, 19th January, from 12 noon till 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal from Cushen’s Funeral Home on Friday, 20th January, to arrive at St. Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in The Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown. Those who would have liked to attend, but who cannot, can view the Mass live at the following link;

http://www.bagenalstownparish.ie

The Lyon’s family would like to sincerely thank the staff in The Sacred Heart Hospital for the wonderful care and support Kathleen received during her time there.

Tim (Timothy) O’Mahony

Kilkenny / Borris, Carlow

January 17th, 2023, peacefully as he had lived, surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful care of the nursing team at Tinnypark Nursing Home, Kilkenny. With special thanks to Dr Cotter and the nursing care team at the Acute Stroke and Surgery 3 Wards at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny for their kind care of Tim during his final stay at the hospital. Beloved husband of Helen, cherished father of Marie and grandfather of Scarlet. He will be sadly missed by relatives, friends and neighbours.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Funeral Mass on Friday, January 20th, at 11 o’clock, at St Patrick’s Church, Ballymurphy, Co. Carlow ( Eircode R95HR28 ), followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.