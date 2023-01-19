New show portrays Ireland’s first immigrant at Ellis Island

By Suzanne Pender

A BRAND-NEW production gets its Carlow premiere in the George Bernard Shaw Theatre at Visual on Saturday 11 February.

Composed and devised by Paul Linehan, Annie Moore – First Immigrant is a musical and historical account of the first immigrant to be processed through Ellis Island, New York in 1892. This project is more than two years in the making and has already received hugely positive reviews from audiences.

The profoundly personal nature of this show is a result of the fact that Paul is Annie’s first cousin, three generations down, and has represented the family at a celebration in New York, which marked her extraordinary life.

Ten original songs, coupled with a well-crafted narration and a dramatised ‘American wake’, combine to illustrate a life of hardship and struggle in a bid to triumph over adversity.

It explores the theme of immigration through the lens of Annie’s experiences and the different phases of her life, the characters she met on her journey, success and losses, and ultimately her family’s integration into the USA.

Starring Clodagh Donnelly as Annie, Paul Linehan as Gus, Seán O’Keeffe as Grandad, with Mario Corrigan as the narrator and a terrific live band, all the elements combine to create a fantastic evening’s entertainment of tuneful new music, familiar themes of immigration and love, coupled with a challenging call to reflect on our perceptions of those on the margins of society.

Tickets priced at €20 are available from the Visual website or its box office.