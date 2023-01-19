Old Carlow country pub up for sale

The Wooden Tavern at Tomard, Leighlinbridge, Carlow is a most unique traditional bar residence property with a long history. It is located on its own grounds in a lovely scenic setting just a short distance from the Leighlinbridge. Now ceased trading The Wooden Tavern is laid out as a traditional bar and generously apportioned residential accommodation, six bedrooms, to the rear and on the first floor. The bar area is preserved and offer tremendous potential for conversion to residential or other uses. There is a lovely rear garden enjoying privacy with an opportunity to extend. This property has loads of potential for modernization. Additional parcels of land are also offered for sale: Lot 2) Large plot opposite; Lot 3) Parking with steel frame storage shed opposite gable end. Contact Kehoe Auctioneers, Eoin Kehoe 0876483990 or the office 0599131678/[email protected] for the details. BER: G

