SETU assembles advisory team for COA applicants

IT’S that time of the year again. Leaving cert students are hunkering down for the last leg before exam time, while also trying to decide what they’d like to be when they grow up!

It’s CAO season and as the CAO 2023 deadline is looming fast and hard on Wednesday 1 February, students in the southeast region are looking to the recently formed local university, SETU, for inspiration. The university has an excellent range of course offerings available to students on their doorstep.

Established on 1 May 2022, South East Technological University (SETU) is a multi-campus university with campuses in Wexford, Waterford and Carlow.

September 2022 saw an intake of more than 3,000 first-year, full-time undergraduate students at SETU and, with a choice of over 140 courses across business, engineering, science, tourism and hospitality, built environment, sport science and sport management, computing, humanities, media, design and music, SETU offers a significant remit of ordinary and honours degree courses to those considering their CAO options.

With a university qualification now available closer to home for many students, SETU is offering guided campus tours from Monday 23 January until Wednesday 1 February ahead of the CAO closing on Wednesday 1 February. The service will run daily, excluding weekends, on the Waterford, Carlow Campus and Wexford Campus from 10am to 4pm daily. Booking at setu.ie/cao is required.

SETU schools liaison officer Alison Moore advises that “visiting SETU will give prospective students a fantastic opportunity to get a taste of college life and experience first-hand the atmosphere on campus during this crucial time in their decision making”.

The CAO team at SETU is also on hand to assist students, parents and guidance counsellors with any queries on courses, entry requirements, accommodation, student life and so much more.

There are a number of ways you can ‘Chat to SETU’. The team is online to answer all your questions and help you choose the course that’s right for you. CAO live chat will run daily from 9am to 4.30pm on the SETU website through the webchat option from Monday 23 January until Wednesday 1 February.

There will be an Instagram live Q&A session on the SETU account on Tuesday 31 January and Wednesday 1 February, before the CAO facility closes. You can also get in touch via WhatsApp on 087 3771770.

The Chat to SETU team is providing a helpline service to coincide with the CAO deadline. You can contact the team from Monday 23 January until Wednesday 1 February from 9am to 4.30pm. Carlow Campus, 059 9175088; Wexford Campus, 053 9185814; Waterford Campus, 051 845653.

Jess Lawton, SETU marketing and outreach officer, advises ‘filling out your CAO can be a difficult task with so many courses on offer. Having as much information as possible on courses and the CAO process can help. We are on hand to answer those all-important queries ahead of the 1 February CAO deadline’.