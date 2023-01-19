  • Home >
Tullow Students visit ABP stand at Young Scientist expo

Thursday, January 19, 2023

Pictured at the ABP stand at the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition, Ódhran Maxwell, Abi Hutton and Lauren Byrne from Tullow Community School with Hannah Berns from ABP                                                                                                                                                                                      Photo: Fennell Photography

By Suzanne Pender

STUDENTS from Tullow Community School visited ABP’s stand at the recent BT Young Scientist Exhibition at the RDS in Dublin. This marks the ninth consecutive year that the company has been involved in the event.

ABP staff were on hand to discuss some of the benefits of beef with visitors. Attendees learned about some of the health benefits of eating beef, which is a source of protein and vitamins.

The stand also showcased how Irish beef is among the most sustainably produced and highest quality in the world, and how its production supports communities all across the country.

The ABP stand also showcased the Certified Irish Angus Schools Competition, an annual competition sponsored by ABP, which provides students with practical, hands-on farm-to-fork insight into the opportunities and challenges of modern-day beef production.

The competition complements agricultural science coursework by providing practical experience and educates students about the workings of the agriculture and food industry.

 

 

 

