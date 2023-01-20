Attractive Carlow town four-bed on offer for €350k

This attractive detached bungalow residence at 10 Orchards, Tullow Road, Carlow is located in a mature development on the edge of Carlow town, offering generously proportioned accommodation throughout, with a flexible 4/5-bedroom configuration.

Block built and benefiting from recent upgrades to windows and doors, the residence offers a host of upgrades including a solid fuel stove and a stira access stair to a large attic cavity.

The site is fully walled to its front, with off-street parking, a car port to its front and secure side gates to an extensive rear corner garden. Price €350,000. BER D1.

More information here.