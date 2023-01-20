Bid to build 31 homes in Carlow rejected

A bid to finish an uncompleted estate and build 31 homes in Co Carlow was unsuccessful due to issues over the disposal of wastewater.

Cieval Ltd had sought permission to complete an unfinished estate at Gort na Greine, Ballinabranna. This would entail the construction of 31 homes including 22 bungalows, eight semi-detached hoes and one detached property.

The crux of Carlow County Council’s concerns related to the capacity constraints of the existing Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The developers submitted correspondence from Irish Water that stated that infrastructure could be provide within the lifetime of the planning permission pending a contract and agreements.

A planner’s report from Carlow County Council noted this correspondence did not explicitly confirm the availability of the wastewater infrastructure required for the proposal.

Refusing permission, the planner wrote: ‘There remains a serious concern that the proposed development is premature pending the upgrade of the Ballinabranna Wastewater Treatment Plant.’

The planner added there was no timeframe for the works, no formal designs and the necessary planning consents had not been obtained.

As a result, the development would be ‘contrary to proper planning and sustainable development of the area and prejudicial to public health and protection of existing residential amenities’.