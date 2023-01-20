Carlow arts office is calling for submissions

Borris Lace by Post was one of the many projects supported by County Carlow Creative Ireland Team.

Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

The County Carlow Creative Ireland Team is inviting artists to enter the 2023/2024 County Carlow Creative Ireland Open Call.

They are now looking for applications for projects and initiatives which will take place in 2023 and/or 2024. Applications will be accepted from community and voluntary groups, organisations, venues, artists, musicians, writers, performers, archaeologists, historians, archivists, schools, colleges and everyone involved in the culture and creative sectors within County Carlow.

The aim is to support the development high quality collaborative projects and ideas which encourage creativity and greater access, knowledge and appreciation of the arts, culture and heritage. Projects/ideas/initiatives can take place in a diverse range of social and community contexts.

Speaking about the new funding opportunity, Arts Officer and Creative Ireland Coordinator, Sinead Dowling said: “Creative Ireland is an all-of-government culture and wellbeing programme that inspires and transforms people, places and communities through creativity. We are committed to the vision that every person in Carlow should have the opportunity to realise their full creative potential.”

The Creative Ireland vision for County Carlow is to create a future with culture and creativity at the centre to drive and promote quality of life, happiness, health, well-being and economic prosperity through a people led programme that enables and entwines culture and creativity in everyday lives to the benefit of all.

Successful projects funded through the previous Creative Ireland Open Call have included heritage, festivals, visual arts, craft, youth arts, dance, traditional song, older persons projects, economic development, social inclusion and much more. To find out about the Creative Ireland Programme visit https://www.creativeireland.gov.ie/en/

The closing date for submission of application forms is: 20 February at 12 noon.

Application forms and full details can be downloaded from https://www.carlow.ie/publications/

Or for further information please email [email protected] / Follow Carlow Arts Office on Facebook